‘Unorthodox’: Here’s the unlikely uplifting heroine you need to root for right now

Right now on Rotten Tomatoes, Netflix sensation “Tiger King” is perched on top of the list of most-viewed TV shows. That is followed by the streaming outlet’s third season of the crime-clan drama”Ozark.” But coming in at No. 3 is the four-part miniseries “Unorthodox,” a coming-of-age story also on Netflix with thriller elements and starring a cast of mostly unknowns set in a community of Satmar Hasidic Jews in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn.

Based on Deborah Feldman‘s New York Times bestselling memoir of the same name, it shines a light on an insular millieu where marriages are arranged, men run the world and women are expected to give birth to as many babies as possible to help repopulate the community. #MeToo doesn’t even describe how gender and sex is depicted in this culture.

At the beating heart of the story is the intriguingly waifish 24-year-old Israeli actress Shira Haas who plays 19-year-old Esther “Etsy” Shapiro. When we first meet Etsy, she is in the process of making a getaway to Berlin, where papers from her German-born grandparents. will allow her to become a citizen there. She takes a flight with just the clothes on her back, a photo of her late mother and a compass given to her by one of her grandfather’s non-Hassidic renter, a female piano teacher who has been giving the music-loving Etsy lessons.

She has previously appeared in Natalie Portman‘s 2015 directing debut “A Tale of Love and Darkness,” 2017’s “The Zookeeper’s Wife” and 2018’s “Broken Mirrors” as well as such TV dramas as “Shtisel” (available on Netflix). She also won an Israeli Academy Award as best supporting actress in the 2017 film “Foxtrot.”

But with her mesmerizingly portrayal of Etsy, Haas by all rights deserves to be treated as a full-blown star as her character desperately goes on the run from her often naive husband Yanky (Amit Rahav) and his shady cousin Moishe (Jeff Wilbusch), as they pursue her in Germany. From the way music causes her eyes to fill with joyful tears to her delight at doffing the wig that hides her shaved hair, Haas allows us to identify with her character’s emotions as if she were a human mood ring.

Etsy has innate survival instincts along with a knack to disarm strangers, including a group of musicians who watch out for her. As the story shifts between flashbacks and the present, we root for her success in this new world of search engines, denim jeans, dance clubs and open displays of affection. Filmmaker and German actress Maria Schrader, who is behind the camera, wisely allows viewers — along with the strangers who instantly befriend Etsy — to discover some rather surprising facts scattered along the way that make her all the more intriguing.

One of the joys of “Unorthodox” is the exotic beauty of some of the religious rituals, especially those that involve water and wedding ceremonies. This series is about the rebirth of a young woman into someone who shines with confidence and self-worth — and Haas makes that process into a truly relatable miracle. If you are looking for chicken soup for the soul right now as we are all sheltering in place, this will do the trick.

