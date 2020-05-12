44% of cabin-feverish moviegoers say ‘Tenet’ would get them back into a theater seat if it opens July 17 [POLL RESULTS]

Like many shuttered businesses these days, movie theaters have been out of the entertainment picture since the arrival of Covid-19 pandemic into our lives. In the meantime, some upcoming theatrical releases have translated just fine as On Demand titles or as streaming offerings as housebound movie lovers seek solace by watching films on the small screen during the coronavirus epidemic.

But filmmaker Christopher Nolan‘s immensely popular epic blockbusters such as ”The Dark Knight,” “Inception” and “Interstellar” are almost always best served by being seen on the biggest format possible. That was certainly the case with his 2017 war thriller “Dunkirk,” the eight-time Oscar nominee — including Best Picture — that collected trophies for sound editing, sound mixing and film editing. It also became the highest-grossing World War II film of all time, grossing $526 million worldwide.

Therefore, it is no surprise that Hollywood is trying to use Nolan’s latest achievement, “Tenet,” as a test case to lure moviegoers back into multiplexes as the country tries to allow businesses to open their doors again. For now, Warner Bros. is counting on the $200 million-plus production to open on July 17. But we will see if events might cause the date to shift.

It helps that Nolan has been crusading for cinemas to open up again, writing in an op-ed for The Washington Post that movie theaters are “a vital part of social life.” Who knows if his action thriller about a secret agent who uses time travel to prevent World War III with a cast that includes John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh is enticing enough for ticket buyers to take the risk of possibly exposing themselves to the virus.

But according to Gold Derby users, out of a line-up of 12 potential blockbusters that have claimed opening dates this year starting in the second half of summer, 44% picked “Tenet” as the title that would make them sit in a theater seat again — presumably one that is six feet away from any another chair and is properly sanitized while patrons sport masks.

Two titles that tied for second-place with 11% each both showcase femme fortitude. Disney’s live-action adaptation of the 1998 animated feature “Mulan,” about a Chinese girl who dresses as a male warrior and takes her ailing father’s place in the Imperial Army. It is scheduled to open July 24. As for Marvel’s “Black Widow,” it stars Scarlett Johansson as the trained assassin Natasha Romanoff who goes on the run and confronts her past. It is expected to arrive on November 6.

With 8% of the vote is “No Time to Die,” which features Daniel Craig in his final appearance as James Bond in the 25th official 007 adventure with Rami Malek as the main baddie. Its opening date is November 25. Two other films received 7% each. “Wonder Woman 1984,” with returning stars Gal Gadot as the DC Comics superhero and Chris Pine as pilot Steve Trevor. It plans to arrive August 14. And also there horror sequel, “A Quiet Place Part II,” starring Emily Blunt as well as Djimon Hounsou and Cillian Murphy.

However, some movie fans rather play it safe than sorry, with 9% of respondents saying that they will not return to theaters until a vaccine for the virus is found.

