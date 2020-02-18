Indian dance crew V.Unbeatable on ‘amazing’ moment they won ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“It was really amazing for us,” declares Indian dance crew V.Unbeatable about their victory during Monday’s Season 2 finale of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” This high-flying danger act came in fourth place back in “AGT” Season 14, but thanks to a combination of Howie Mandel‘s Golden Buzzer and the superfan voters, they were able to win the title in NBC’s spinoff series. V.Unbeatable now joins magician Shin Lim on the list of “AGT: The Champions” winners. Watch our interview with V.Unbeatable above.

“When we got the news that we had the chance to participate in ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions,’ we were really grateful,” they tell us. The group quickly received a Golden Buzzer from Howie, which they now describe as a “really amazing” moment. This was actually the second time V.Unbeatable scored a Golden Buzzer, as guest panelist Dwyane Wade originally pressed it for them during the Season 14 judge cuts.

V.Unbeatable proclaims, “Every time we go on stage and perform, the response that we get from the audience and the response that we get from the judges is extremely amazing. Now we are here and our dreams came true.” They get emotional when mentioning Vikas, an original crew member who passed away during rehearsals. “We give love to our beloved brother Vikas. Wherever he is, we think he must be very proud of us. We are living with his dream.”

As for the group’s youngest member — you know, the one who’s always getting thrown around the stage — he’s said to be “fearless.” The leader reveals, “He trusts us. Every time we throw him he’s like, ‘Okay, I will go on top.’ At first he was really scared because it’s 25 to 30 feet, it’s really high, so he was like, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ But then we told him, ‘We are here, don’t worry about that, you have to kill it.’ We have to do this for our brother, for our country, for parents and families.”

What’s it like for V.Unbeatable now when random people recognize them on the streets? “We are from India and we are foreigners for them,” they explain. “When they come around they’re like, ‘You guys are V.Unbeatable from India, I know you, can I get a picture with you?’ They treat us like a celebrity, so it’s really an amazing feeling.”

Now that they’re the winners of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” what’s next for them? “We are going back to India and we have a movie to do,” they announce. “One director in India — he’s a big director — he’s making a film on our story.” Are you happy V.Unbeatable won Season 2 of “AGT: The Champions”? Be sure to give us your take down in the comments section.

