Who did YOU want to win ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’: Angelina Jordan, Marcelito Pomoy or …? [POLL]

Are you as frustrated with us about not getting to vote for the winner of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”? NBC may not have been interested in your opinion on the 10 finalists but we want to know. What do you think of V. Unbeatable as the winner? Are you delighted or dismayed that they won?

Take a look at the list of 10 acts that took part in the finale and then vote in our poll as to your pick for the best. And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on the show, including whether or not you are a fan of the superfans.

Golden Buzzers

The four acts sent straight through at their auditions were three dance groups — Boogie Storm (chosen by Simon Cowell), Silhouettes (chosen by Alesha Dixon) and V.Unbeatable (chosen by Howie Mandel) — and singer Angelina Jordan (chosen by Heidi Klum);

Superfan Choices

Four of the top 10 finalists were voted in by the superfans: acrobats Duo Transcend (in episode 1); singer Marcelito Pomoy (in episode 2); violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa (in episode 3); and acrobats Sandou Trio Russian Bar (in episode 4).

Judges Saves

And two of the finalists are only there because of the judges saves: singer Hans (in episode 1); and Alexa Lauenburger and her dog act (in episode 3).

Which of these 10 acts did you want to win season 2 of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”? Vote below and then let us know what you thought of “AGT: The Champions.”