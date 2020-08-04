Variety Sketch Series nominees: Emmys 2020 episode submissions revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal the episode submissions for the three nominees in the Best Variety Sketch Series category. The contenders are “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “Drunk History” and “Saturday Night Live.”

SEE 2020 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards

“A Black Lady Sketch Series” has its first Emmy nomination following a debut season on HBO. The episode entered is “Your Boss Knows You Don’t Have Eyebrows,” which aired on August 9, 2019. Guest stars included Nicole Byer, Loretta Devine, Aja Naomi King, Caldwell Tidicue and Lena Waithe.

“Drunk History” now has its sixth straight nomination in this category for Comedy Central. The episode entered is “Bad Blood” from August 6, 2019. It tells the story of Typhoid Mary and stars Betsy Sodaro, Adam Campbell, Aubrey Plaza, David Wain, Justice Smith and Olivia Trujillo.

“Saturday Night Live” has won this category the past three straight years and is the all-time series winner of the most Emmys in history. The episode entered is “Host: Eddie Murphy” from December 21, 2019. Special guests included Lizzo, Dave Chappelle, Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock, Fred Armisen, Alec Baldwin, Larry David, Rachel Dratch, Maya Rudolph and Jason Sudeikis.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums.

