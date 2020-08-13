Variety Talk Series nominees: Emmys 2020 episode submissions revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal the episode submissions for the three nominees in the Best Variety Talk Series category. The contenders are “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“Daily Show with Trevor Noah” has its third straight nomination in this category. The episode entered is “Mental Health Stigma in the Black Community.” It aired December 17 on Comedy Central.

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” has its fourth straight nomination in this category. The episode entered is “Episode 5144.” It aired March 25.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” has its sixth straight nomination in this category. The episode entered is “Episode 20-3051: Adam Sandler.” It aired May 11 on ABC.

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” has its sixth straight nomination in this category and has won the past four years. The episode entered is “Episode 629: Bob Murray.” It aired November 10 on HBO.

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert” has its fourth straight nomination in this category. The episode entered is “Episode 05012020: Thandie Newton/Ina Garten.” It aired May 1 on CBS.

