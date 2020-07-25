Victoria Konefal leaving ‘Days of Our Lives’ as a full-time cast member and thanks her ‘unwaveringly supportive fans’

Our sister site Deadline has announced exclusively on July 24 that Victoria Konefal will no longer be a full-time cast member at “Days of Our Lives,” though she could make guest appearances in the future. She joins a growing list of actors who have quit or been let go from the NBC soap including Galen Gering, Freddie Smith, Chandler Massey and Kristian Alfonso.

Konefal said in a statement to Deadline, “I cherish every moment I have spent working on ‘Days of Our Lives.’ It is an honor and a privilege to work in an environment filled with so much talent and passion in every direction. The experience and knowledge I’ve accumulated over the past three years is irreplaceable, and I’m forever grateful for it. I would love the opportunity to continue working with my castmates in the future, but at this time I will not be returning as a full-time cast member.”

She added, “To the cast and crew, it was an absolute pleasure working with you. To the loving and unwaveringly supportive fans, thank you. Thank you for joining me on my journey of finding Ciara Brady. It was a beautiful one. Cheers to some of the best days of my life.”

Ciara, who has been played by Konefal since 2017, is the daughter of supercouple Bo and Hope Brady, who were played by Peter Reckell (who left when Bo was killed off in 2015) and the aforementioned Kristian Alfonso, who is on her way out. Konefal became part of popular romantic pairing with Robert Scott Wilson as reformed serial killer Ben Weston, and she earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for Best Younger Actress in 2019 for her performance (watch our interview with her from last year discussing her nomination below).

