From villain to hero? Squirrely Tony Vlachos (‘Survivor 40’) hasn’t received a single vote yet in ‘Winners at War’

When Tony Vlachos originally played in “Survivor: Cagayan,” his cutthroat attitude and penchant for lying made him one of the most despicable villains to ever win CBS’s reality TV show. He returned in “Survivor: Game Changers,” but his reputation got the best of him and he was the second player voted out. Now this New Jersey police officer is competing on “Survivor: Winners at War” against a group of past champions and, wouldn’t you know it, he hasn’t received a single vote yet at any tribal council. Has the one-time villain turned into a hero?

“I’m on probation,” Tony joked in the Season 40 premiere when he first stepped foot on the beach. He wanted nothing more than to explore the island to find a hidden immunity idol, but he knew if he disappeared he’d be on the chopping block. Tony’s Dakal tribe won the first immunity challenge, but when they lost the second one he knew he was in trouble. Thankfully, his strategy of mending fences with past enemies like Sandra Diaz-Twine and Sarah Lacina worked in his favor. Even though his group of “old school” players was in the minority, nobody wrote his name down because there were bigger fish to fry — namely the “poker alliance” with Amber Mariano (who was voted out), Kim Spradlin-Wolfe and Tyson Apostol.

Tony’s next tribal council was in the fourth episode, and that’s when he tried to convince the other threats to keep each other in the game to serve as “shields” for each other. For that reason, Tony was against sending home Tyson, instead wanting Nick Wilson to get the boot. In the end it all came down to Sandra; she was still peeved at Tyson for throwing her name out earlier in the game, so she got her way and sent him to the Edge of Extinction.

When the tribe swap happened, Tony was blessed with a 3-2 numbers advantage as he, Sandra and Kim welcomed Jeremy Collins and Denise Stapley to the Dakal beach. Everything was going according to plan, until Tony decided to sneak away from camp and hide in a “spy shack” to see what people were really saying about him. His being away from camp created an odd sense of paranoia that resulted in Sandra selling her immunity idol to Denise for a fire token. Unfortunately for the “Survivor” Queen, Denise turned around and voted Sandra out in a huge blindside. “How is that possible?” asked a confused Tony.

Tony didn’t attend tribal council again until the merge. That’s when he bonded with fellow threats like Tyson and Ben Driebergen in order to create shields so they could all protect each other. It worked again and again, with his group falling in line to vote out “hyenas” like Wendell Holland and Adam Klein. Make no mistake: Tony is still playing the game of “Survivor.” He’s simply adapted so as not to seem like the same squirrely cop he was in previous seasons. And so far it’s working.

