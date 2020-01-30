Visual Effects Society Awards 2020 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Michael Eduard for a perfect score of 100% when predicting the Visual Effects Society Awards winners on Wednesday. He is tied with six others — Worldevourer, Vojta Racek, cannot, Mattiz, Kjartan Atli A skarsson and Entertain-me — at that percentage but has the better point score total of 18,150 by using the 500 super bets wisely.

Almost 1,000 people worldwide predicted these 2020 VES champs in three film and two TV categories in Los Angeles. Our top scorer got five of the five categories correct. Movie winners were “The Lion King,” “The Irishman” and “Missing Link” while on the TV side it was “The Mandalorian” and “Chernobyl.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Editors predicting, five are tied with 60% correct: Riley Chow, Marcus Dixon, Zach Laws, Rob Licuria and Daniel Montgomery. The other five have 40% accuracy: Joyce Eng, Matt Noble, Paul Sheehan, Susan Wloszczyna and myself. See Editors’ scores.

