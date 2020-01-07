2020 Visual Effects Society Awards nominations: Oscar frontrunners ‘Avengers: End Game’ and ‘The Lion King’ lead

No surprise that “Avengers: End Game” did well with the Visual Effects Society Awards, reaping four bids for the 18th annual edition of these kudos. After all, it is the clear frontrunner for Best Visual Effects at the Oscars. However, tts closest rival at the Academy Awards — “The Lion King” — picked up five nominations as did “Toy Story 4.”

“Avengers: Endgame” and and “The Lion King” contend in the VES equivalent of the Best Picture race — visual effects in a feature motion picture — along with “Alita: Battle Angel,” “Gemini Man” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” All of these films number among the 10 still vying for the five Visual Effects slots at the Oscars.

Two of the other films still in contention at the Oscars — “1917” and “The Irishman” — are nominated here for supporting visual effects. That race is rounded out by “The Aeronauts,” “Ford v Ferrari” and “Joker.” Last year, “First Man” won this race at the VES before taking home the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

The animated feature nominees are: “Frozen II,” “Klaus,” “Missing Link,” “The Lego Movie 2” and “Toy Story 4.”

Nominees in 25 categories were selected by VES members via events hosted by 10 ten sections, including Australia, Bay Area, London, Los Angeles, Montreal, New York, Toronto and Vancouver. The VES Awards will be held on January 29 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Martin Scorsese will be honored for his lifetime achievement, the Visionary Award will be presented to director Roland Emmerich and VFX supervisor Sheena Duggal will be feted with the VES Award for Creative Excellence.

