VMA predictions: Finneas (‘Let’s Fall in Love for the Night’) will follow in his sister Billie Eilish’s award-winning footsteps

Billie Eilish won three MTV Video Music Awards in 2019, and she’s nominated six more times this year including Video of the Year for “Everything I Wanted.” But her brother Finneas could join the party too. He’s nominated for Best Alternative Video for “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night,” and according to the combined predictions of our users, he’s the front-runner to win.

As of this writing he gets leading odds of 7/2. He’s predicted to win by 13 of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s VMAs, and by 12 of our All-Star Top 24 who got the highest prediction scores when you combine the last two years’ results. But this is his first nomination as a recording artist in his own right. Will he have as much support from fans as Eilish has had? This will be our first chance to find out.

Finneas has certainly enjoyed awards glory alongside his sister before as a co-writer and producer of her work. When Eilish won five Grammys earlier this year, so did Finneas, including Producer of the Year. But these kudos are decided by fans voting online and not by music industry peers. And here he’s up against Twenty One Pilots for “Level of Concern.” They previously won Best Rock Video back-to-back for “Heathens” (2016) and “Heavydirtysoul” (2017), and they’re predicted to win this contest by six of our Top 24 and eight All-Stars.

Then there’s Lana Del Rey (“Doin’ Time”), who has been nominated five times before without a win. But her previous nominations were all in professional categories. This is actually her first time up for a fan-voted award, and four of our Top 24 and three All-Stars say the audience will vote her to her first ever win. So it looks like this is a three-way race. We’ll find out on August 30 if VMA voters indeed fall in love with Finneas for the night.

