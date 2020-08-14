Will The Weeknd finally end his VMAs drought? We think he’ll take home this year’s trophy for Artist of the Year

The Weeknd is having one of the biggest years of his career with the release of his fourth studio album, “After Hours.” But can it get him something that has eluded him thus far? He has yet to take home an MTV Video Music Award, and this year he has six chances to finally get on the board. According to the combined predictions of our Gold Derby users, he’ll win at least two of them. He’s the front-runner for Best R&B Video (“Blinding Lights“) and Artist of the Year.

He initially broke through at the VMAs in 2013 with noms for Artist to Watch and Best Visual Effects for “Wicked Games.” He earned 10 more nominations over the next few years including Song of Summer for “Can’t Feel My Face” in 2016 and Video of the Year (“Reminder”) and Artist of the Year in 2017. But he didn’t win any of his 12 total bids.

Now he’s up for Artist of the Year again, as well as Video of the Year for “Blinding Lights.” That chart-topping hit also earned nominations for Best R&B Video, Best Direction, Best Cinematography and Best Editing. Of the three fan-voted awards we’re betting on in our predictions center, he’s the favorite to win Artist of the Year with leading odds of 13/2. Among those predicting his victory are 14 of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s VMAs. And luckily for him the artist who beat him for Artist of the Year last time, Ed Sheeran, isn’t in the running this time around.

The Weeknd is even farther ahead for Best R&B Video with leading odds of 11/2 and support from 20 of our Top 24 Users. Alas, he’s an underdog in our forecasts for Video of the Year, where “Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande leads our odds as of this writing, but if we’re right about his other prospects, he’ll be able to add a couple of new trophies to his mantel to keep his three Grammys company.

