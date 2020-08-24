No need to quarantine for VMA performers? Artists follow relaxed guidelines traveling to New York for the event

The New York Post has reported that performers at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 30 are getting a “semi-exemption” from New York’s quarantine rules for traveling into the state. Predictably, artists taking the stage even with limited or no audience won’t be able to hole up entirely for two weeks.

A City Hall spokesperson told the Post, “The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and Citywide Events is working in close coordination with the production to ensure guidelines are being followed.” A spokesperson for Governor Andrew Cuomo added that musicians will be allowed to perform during the event, but “they will only interact with other members of the cast and crew and will quarantine when not working.”

New York State, previously the epicenter of the United States COVID outbreak, has gotten its test positivity rate down to less than one-percent while most other states have seen their case numbers rise. So New York has instituted a 14-day quarantine requirement for travelers from states with high infection rates, including California. But it’s hard to put on a show from your hotel room.

The list of performers who have been announced for the show include top nominees Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd. But plans have been in flux since MTV first announced the VMAs were going forward. The original plan to hold the event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn were scrapped due to fear that the indoor setting would increase the likelihood of infections. Now the plan is to perform outdoors. And so far two artists announced for the show have dropped out: J Balvin and Roddy Ricch. How do you think the show will go, and will they succeed at keeping everyone safe?

