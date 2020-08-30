2020 VMA winners list: Full list of MTV Video Music Awards winners in all categories [UPDATING LIVE]

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards were held on Sunday night, August 30, under unusual circumstances due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. So who won at this out-of-the-ordinary event? Scroll down for the complete list of winners in all categories.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande went into the awards with the most nominations: nine apiece, including seven for their chart-topping collaboration “Rain on Me.” That made “Rain on Me” the most nominated video of the year, which isn’t too surprising given Lady Gaga’s strong track record at these kudos. Before this year she had won 13 times over the course of her career, including seven for “Bad Romance” in 2010. That was the second most awarded video of all time, behind only “Sledgehammer” by Peter Gabriel, which won nine trophies in 1987.

Following close behind with seven bids was The Weeknd, who was up for Video of the Year (“Blinding Lights”) and Artist of the Year, among other kudos. The Weeknd had never won before at the VMAs, so he was looking for an overdue breakthrough. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish won three times in 2019 and was up for six more awards in 2020. She too was nominated for Video of the Year, for “Everything I Wanted.” But she may need to install new shelves to accommodate additional VMAs to go with the historic five Grammys she won in January.

Gaga, Grande and The Weeknd were also among the artists slated to perform at the event, which was hosted by singer, actress and talk show personality Keke Palmer. So how did they all do, and what did the ceremony look like in our new precarious COVID reality? Check out the list of winners below, and join the discussion on the VMAs and more here with your fellow music fans.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

BEST COLLABORATION

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

BEST POP

BTS – “On”

Halsey – “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

BEST HIP-HOP

DaBaby – “BOP”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

BEST ROCK

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Coldplay – “Orphans”

Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – “Caution”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena”

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

BEST K-POP

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

BTS – “On”

EXO – “Obsession”

Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet – “Psycho”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

John Legend – “Bigger Love”

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Cat – “Say So” – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” – Directed by Nabil

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Directed by Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Directed by Taylor Swift

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Directed by Anton Tammi

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Cinematography by Dave Meyers

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Cinematography by Arnau Valls

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Cinematography by Oliver Millar

BEST ART DIRECTION

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Art Direction by Christian Stone

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Visual Effects by Drive Studios

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Visual Effects by Hoody FX

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Visual Effects by Mathematic

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – “On” – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby – “BOP” – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani – “Motivation” – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

BEST EDITING

Halsey – “Graveyard” – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Edited by Frank Lebon

Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

ROSALÍA – “A Palé” – Edited by Andre Jones

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

BEST GROUP

5 Seconds of Summer

The 1975

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

MONSTA X

Now United

twenty one pilots

SONG OF THE SUMMER

BLACKPINK, “How You Like That”

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled feat. Drake, “Popstar”

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Dua Lipa, “Break My Heart”

Harry Styles, “Watermelon Sugar”

Jack Harlow, “Whats Poppin”

Lil Baby feat. 42 Dugg, “We Paid”

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé, “Savage (Remix)”

Miley Cyrus, “Midnight Sky”

Pop Smoke feat. 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch, “The Woo”

SAINt JHN, “Roses”

Saweetie, “Tap In”

Taylor Swift, “cardigan”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

