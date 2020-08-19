Voices of our City Choir (‘America’s Got Talent’) makes people ‘cry their eyes out’ once again, says Kenan Thompson [WATCH]

Earlier this season on “America’s Got Talent,” host Terry Crews was so emotionally moved by Voices of our City Choir that he pushed his Golden Buzzer. This homeless chorale group from San Diego hasn’t been seen since the Season 15 premiere, but now they’ve returned as part of the second group of Quarter-finalists who appeared live during the August 18 episode. Terry and judges Kenan Thompson, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel were wowed by the choir’s latest performance of 4 the Cause‘s “Stand By Me,” but will it be one of the five acts to make it through to the next round? Watch the “AGT” performance video above and read the judges’ comments below.

Kenan: “I mean, it was incredible. I don’t know if you get a kick out of making people cry their eyes out, but that’s what you guys do every time you hit the stage. We’re just always so moved by what you do. That was amazing, thank you.”

Heidi: “Yeah, you’ve done it again. It was a very special moment. It was very moving … so people have to vote for you guys. Vote, America!”

Sofia: “I really wish you luck tonight. I hope that the people vote for you. I love what you have done with this choir. It’s unbelievable. It brings hope. It brings love so much that we need right now. It makes me have chills every time you guys sing. I really wish you luck.”

Howie: “Now more than ever we keep saying we’re all in this together. I feel we are all in this together and everybody needs to stand by you. Best of luck. I loved it.”

