Vote for Allegra Miles (‘The Voice’) after ‘Overjoyed’ performance on Top 9 night [WATCH]

Monday night during “The Voice’s” Top 9 performance show, Allegra Miles of Team Nick Jonas sang for a spot in next week’s Final 4. This 16-year-old performed Stevie Wonder‘s “Overjoyed” from home in West Palm Beach, Florida as viewers and coaches Nick, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend watched remotely from locations around the country. If you want this artist to join “The Voice” winners list, you need to vote before the cutoff time at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 12.

Cast your votes for Allegra Miles by utilizing the free “The Voice” official app or by visiting voice.vote.nbc.com — simply sign up there for an NBCUniversal profile via email, Facebook or Google. Submit up to 10 votes per artist. Message and data rates may apply for app download and usage. Voting is open RIGHT NOW, so what are you waiting for?

SEE ‘The Voice’ Coaches Ranked Worst To Best: All 14 From Gwen To Blake

Allegra has soared through “The Voice” up till now as a member of Team Nick, which she joined in the blind auditions after a hard fight between Nick and Kelly. John raved that she excelled at her latest “all-star” performance, despite the key moving “around a lot and it’s not an easy song.” Nick loved that Allegra “came out swinging” this week, calling it one of her “best performances yet on the show.”

In his “The Voice” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about the performance: “We continue on with Team Nick’s young pop singer, Allegra Miles. She’s singing the classic ‘Overjoyed’ and dedicating it to her grandmother. I wouldn’t picture Allegra singing a Stevie Wonder song, but I’m looking forward to her take on it. She might have my favorite tone of anyone on this season, but what are these birds chirping in the background? It’s distracting and the audio seems unbalanced on this performance. Allegra still sounds great and she’s got a deceptively powerful range.”

What’s been your favorite Allegra performance so far on “The Voice” Season 18? Her song list includes “Use Somebody” (blinds), “How Will I Know” (battles), “Chandelier” (knockouts), “New York State of Mind” (playoffs) and “Overjoyed” (Top 9).

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 gift card for each results show and a spot on our Season 18 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions