Vote for Arthur Gunn (‘American Idol’) after ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ performance on May 3 episode [WATCH]

During the Sunday, May 3 episode of “American Idol,” host Ryan Seacrest announced that Arthur Gunn was one of the Top 11 contestants still in the running to join the reality TV show’s iconic winners list. This 21-year-old performed John Denver‘s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” from home in Wichita, Kansas as judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie watched remotely from their locations around the country. If you want Arthur to make it into next week’s Top 7, you need to vote before the cutoff time at 9am ET/6am PT on Monday, May 4.

You can cast up to 30 votes for Arthur Gunn across three different platforms: 10 votes on the free “American Idol” app, 10 votes online at americanidol.com/vote or 10 votes via text messages (text the number “16” to 21523). Message and data rates may apply for app download and usage. Voting is open RIGHT NOW, so what are you waiting for?

Arthur, who currently lives in Kansas after growing up in Nepal, was all smiles as the trio of judges raved about his latest performance. “That was amazing,” Katy declared this week after she was a bit harsh on him the previous week for failing to “connect” to the audience. Luke noted how the performance really showcased the young singer “in a perfect way.” And Lionel predicted, “It’s all the way to hit record for you,” after Arthur put his reggae style on the classic Denver tune.

In his “American Idol” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about Arthur’s performance: “Tonight he’s singing ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ by John Denver. Arthur looks like he’s having a blast jamming on his guitar out on the deck of his house. It’s a fun, updated version of the classic and he’s got such a great, recognizable tone. Katy felt he did a much better job connecting to the audience this week, Luke loved his spin on the classic and Lionel loved the reggae twist.”

Arthur previously sang “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” at his initial audition, “Is This Love” in the Hawaii showcase round and “Lovin’ Machine” in the Top 20 remote show. What is your favorite Arthur performance so far on “American Idol” Season 18? Sound off down in the comments section.