Vote for CammWess (‘The Voice’) after ‘Rainbow’ performance on Top 9 night [WATCH]

Monday night during “The Voice’s” Top 9 performance show, CammWess of Team John Legend sang for a spot in next week’s Final 5. This 21-year-old performed Kacey Musgraves‘s “Rainbow” from home in Blythewood, South Carolina as viewers and coaches John, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton watched remotely from locations around the country. If you want this artist to join “The Voice” winners list, you need to vote before the cutoff time at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 12.

Cast your votes for CammWess by utilizing the free “The Voice” official app or by visiting voice.vote.nbc.com — simply sign up there for an NBCUniversal profile via email, Facebook or Google. Submit up to 10 votes per artist. Message and data rates may apply for app download and usage. Voting is open RIGHT NOW, so what are you waiting for?

SEE ‘The Voice’ Coaches Ranked Worst To Best: All 14 From Gwen To Blake

CammWess’ journey as a member of Team Legend was temporarily halted after the battles when he was stolen by Kelly, but he quickly returned to John’s team ahead of the playoffs. John raved about his latest performance, “It was stunning. It was emotional. You took us on a journey. Your voice is just honey butter. I keep saying it, but it just flows. America, you know what you need to do!”

In his “The Voice” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about the performance: “Team Legend is closing out the show with CammWess taking the virtual stage. He’s singing ‘Rainbow’ and putting his soulful spin on the country smash. What a smart song choice and it’s always great when an artist can put their own spin on something. He sounds incredible and he’s giving me goosebumps before he even hits the chorus. CammWess gives the performance of the night! Gorgeous.”

What’s been your favorite CammWess performance so far on “The Voice” Season 18? His song list includes “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)” (blinds), “Senorita” (battles), “Say Something” (knockouts), “Ain’t No Sunshine” (playoffs) and “Rainbow” (Top 9).

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 gift card for each results show and a spot on our Season 18 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions