Vote for CammWess to win ‘The Voice’ after ‘Purple Rain’ performance on finale night [WATCH]

Monday night during “The Voice’s” Top 5 performance show, CammWess of Team John Legend sang for a spot on the show’s iconic winners list. This 21-year-old performed Prine‘s “Purple Rain” from home in Blythewood, South Carolina as viewers and coaches John, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton watched remotely from locations around the country. If you want this artist to win “The Voice,” you need to vote before the cutoff time at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 19.

Cast your votes for CammWess by utilizing the free “The Voice” official app or by visiting voice.vote.nbc.com — simply sign up there for an NBCUniversal profile via email, Facebook or Google. Submit up to 10 votes per artist. Message and data rates may apply for app download and usage. Voting is open RIGHT NOW, so what are you waiting for?

“I want to party at your house,” joked CammWess’ one-time coach Kelly, referring to his fog machine. She added that he’s “so so gifted” and that his confidence will help him “succeed in this industry.” Nick raved about his “production value from home” and his ability to deliver a “credible vocal” of the Prince classic. As for CammWess’ current coach, John mentioned his “passion” and “artistry” and then revealed that he proudly “vouched for this guy” with the Prince estate in order to clear the song for the show.

In his “The Voice” live blog, our recapper John Benutty had this to say about the finale performance: “The first individual performance came from CammWess with the Prince classic ‘Purple Rain.’ Not only is Prince CammWess’s favorite artist of all time, but this also marks the first time the song has ever been cleared to be performed on a reality competition show. Obviously no one can ever compare to Prince, but CammWess did a great job here. What he’s been so good at all season is evoking the emotion of a song so deeply and letting his body and voice be naturally moved by that passion. I love that he found a spot at home (the porch) to have a stage to use because it really puts us in the mind of what a concert from him could be like.”

What has been your favorite CammWess performance so far on “The Voice” Season 18? His song list includes “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)” (blinds), “Senorita” (battles), “Say Something” (knockouts), “Ain’t No Sunshine” (playoffs), “Rainbow” (Top 9) and “Purple Rain” (Top 5).

