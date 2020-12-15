How to vote for Carter Rubin to win ‘The Voice’ for coach Gwen Stefani

If you’re a fan of Carter Rubin on “The Voice,” you’ve come to the right place to learn how to vote for him to win Season 19 for coach Gwen Stefani. Simply visit “The Voice” website (or download the free App) and click on the face of the artist you want to win. You’ll be asked to sign up for a free NBCUniversal profile via email, Google, Facebook or Apple. Submit up to 10 votes per artist. Don’t delay, because final voting closes Tuesday, December 15 at 7 a.m. ET.

He may only be 15 years old, but this Long Island, New York native could end up winning and becoming Gwen’s first-ever champion on her fifth season as a coach. Carter began the competition by singing “Before You Go” in the blind auditions, choosing Team Gwen instead of Team John Legend, who also turned his chair around. He next performed “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” in the battles and “You Say” in the knockouts. In the live shows he took on “Hero” for his Top 17 song, earning enough of America’s vote to sail through to the next round. As a member of the Top 9 he closed out the performance show with an emotional rendition of “Rainbow Connection” from “The Muppet Movie.”

SEE ‘The Voice’ season 19 episode 16 recap: Finale week begins as Top 5 perform for America’s vote [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Last week we asked Carter fans to name his best performance on the show and 46% chose “Rainbow Connection.” Rounding out the poll results, 22% of viewers voted for “Before You Go,” 20% for “You Say,” 7% for “Hero” and 5% for “Like I’m Gonna Lose You.” In the finale he took on two additional songs: “The Climb” as his solo and “Up From Here” as his original.

The Final 5 artists on “The Voice” Season 19 are Carter Rubin of Team Gwen, Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan of Team Blake Shelton, John Holiday of Team John Legend and Desz of Team Kelly Clarkson. Who do you think was the strongest during Monday’s finale performance show?

Here’s his NBC bio: “Carter Rubin grew up in a musical family and was inspired by his grandfather, a guitarist and backup vocalist for Jay and the Americans. Carter loves singing and playing music, especially with his older brother, Jack, who has autism. They perform together at their family’s autism foundation, which surprises families with trips to amusement parks. Outside of the foundation, Carter also performs in his school’s musicals and various community events.”

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the live results episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 gift card each week and a spot on our Season 19 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.