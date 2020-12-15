How to vote for Desz to win ‘The Voice’ for coach Kelly Clarkson

If you’re a fan of Desz on “The Voice,” you’ve come to the right place to learn how to vote for her to win Season 19 for coach Kelly Clarkson. Simply visit “The Voice” website (or download the free App) and click on the face of the artist you want to win. You’ll be asked to sign up for a free NBCUniversal profile via email, Google, Facebook or Apple. Submit up to 10 votes per artist. Don’t delay, because final voting closes Tuesday, December 15 at 7 a.m. ET.

If this Houston, Texas native ends up going all the way, she’d be Kelly’s fourth champion on her sixth season as a coach. Desz started the show as a four-chair turn after her blind audition of “Un-Break My Heart,” ultimately choosing to join Team Kelly. She next performed “If You Don’t Know Me by Now” in the battles and “Can We Talk” in the knockouts, where she cemented herself as one of Kelly’s strongest contenders. In the live playoffs Desz took on “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and was America’s choice to advance to the semi-finals. As a member of the Top 9, she blew the house down with her “Don’t Let Go (Love)” cover.

Last week we asked Desz fans to name her best performance on the show and a leading 43% chose “Don’t Let Go (Love).” Rounding out the poll results, 39% of viewers voted for “Un-Break My Heart,” 11% for “Can We Talk,” 7% for “If You Don’t Know Me by Now” and 0% for “What’s Love Got to Do with It.” In the finale she took on two additional songs: “Landslide” as her solo and “Holy Ground” as her original.

The Final 5 artists on “The Voice” Season 19 are Desz of Team Kelly, John Holiday of Team John Legend, Carter Rubin of Team Gwen Stefani, and Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan of Team Blake Shelton. Who do you think was the strongest during Monday’s finale performance show?

Here’s her NBC bio: “Desz grew up as a shy child in a musical family, whose mother always encouraged her to sing. Her mother passed away unexpectedly when Desz was 11, and Desz courageously performed for the first time at the funeral to honor her. Soon after, Desz began singing in church and at school and never looked back. She spent the decade after college as a worship leader and gigging artist but was often overlooked for bigger opportunities due to the industry’s perception of beauty standards. Refusing to fail and determined to break image stereotypes, Desz moved to Los Angeles to chase her dream. She is now a member of Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir and spent the last year touring the world playing sold-out shows.”

