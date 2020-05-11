Vote for Dillon James (‘American Idol’) after ‘Our Town’ performance on Disney night [WATCH]

During the Sunday, May 10 episode of “American Idol,” host Ryan Seacrest announced that Dillon James was one of the Top 7 contestants still in the running to join the reality TV show’s iconic winners list. This 26-year-old performed “Our Town” (“Cars”) from home in Bakersfield, California as viewers and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie watched remotely from locations around the country. If you want Dillon to make it into next week’s Season 18 finale, you need to vote before the cutoff time at 9am ET/6am PT on Monday, May 11.

You can cast up to 30 votes for Dillon James’s Disney night performance across three different platforms: 10 votes on the “American Idol” app, 10 votes online at americanidol.com/vote or 10 votes via text messages (text the number “15” to 21523). Message and data rates may apply for app download and usage. Voting is open RIGHT NOW, so what are you waiting for?

Dillon was all smiles as the judges gave him nothing but positive critiques this week. Katy applauded the way he “magnificently” applied all of their constructive criticism from the past. “You were making love to the camera,” she joked while wearing her Mrs. Jumbo (“Dumbo”) costume. Luke said that the “dynamics” and “emotion” in Dillon’s performance made it feel “great from top to bottom.” Finally, Lionel called him a “storyteller” and a “true artist.”

In his “American Idol” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about the performance: “The last person to make the Top 7 is Dillon James! That means we say goodbye to Jovin Webb, Grace Leer, Makayla Phillips and Sophia James. Tonight Dillon will be singing ‘Our Town’ from ‘Cars.’ The spiritual cowboy sounds great on this song. It’s actually the first performance tonight where I feel like a performer is singing their own song.”

Dillon previously sang “Make You Feel My Love” at his initial audition, “The Times They Are a-Changin’” in the Hawaii showcase round, “Let It Be Me” in the Top 20 and “Yesterday” in the Top 11. What’s been your favorite Dillon performance so far on “American Idol” Season 18? Sound off down in the comments section.