Vote for Dillon James (‘American Idol’) after ‘Yesterday’ performance on May 3 episode [WATCH]

During the Sunday, May 3 episode of “American Idol,” host Ryan Seacrest announced that Dillon James was one of the Top 11 contestants still in the running to join the reality TV show’s iconic winners list. This 26-year-old performed The Beatles‘ “Yesterday” from home in Bakersfield, California as viewers and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie watched remotely from locations around the country. If you want Dillon to make it into next week’s Top 7, you need to vote before the cutoff time at 9am ET/6am PT on Monday, May 4.

You can cast up to 30 votes for Dillon James across three different platforms: 10 votes on the free “American Idol” app, 10 votes online at americanidol.com/vote or 10 votes via text messages (text the number “15” to 21523). Message and data rates may apply for app download and usage. Voting is open RIGHT NOW, so what are you waiting for?

Dillon, who struggled with drugs and alcohol when he was younger, was feeling the warmth of the judges as they critiqued his latest performance. Lionel urged him to keep being himself because his voice is “identifiable” only to him. Katy noted how she wished the song had more “breath to it” because he’s such an artist and he has the ability to “paint beyond the lines.” Luke agreed with Katy but didn’t want his words to affect Dillon’s “artistry” going forward.

In his “American Idol” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about Dillon’s performance: “Tonight he’s singing ‘Yesterday’ by The Beatles. He picked up the tempo from the original and this is a nice folk version of the classic song. I feel like Dillon is taking us to the 1970’s with his entire vibe. I think he nailed it for the second week in a row! Lionel compliments his identifiable sound, Katy wanted him to paint beyond the lines more and Luke would have liked Dillon to slow it down a bit.”

Dillon previously sang “Make You Feel My Love” at his initial audition, “The Times They Are a-Changin'” in the Hawaii showcase round and “Let It Be Me” in the Top 20 remote show. What is your favorite Dillon performance so far on “American Idol” Season 18? Sound off down in the comments section.