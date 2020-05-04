Vote for Francisco Martin (‘American Idol’) after ‘Falling Like the Stars’ performance on May 3 episode [WATCH]

During the Sunday, May 3 episode of “American Idol,” host Ryan Seacrest announced that Francisco Martin was one of the Top 11 contestants still in the running to join the reality TV show’s iconic winners list. This 19-year-old performed James Arthur‘s “Falling Like the Stars” from home in San Francisco, California as viewers and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie watched remotely from locations around the country. If you want Francisco to make it into next week’s Top 7, you need to vote before the cutoff time at 9am ET/6am PT on Monday, May 4.

You can cast up to 30 votes for Francisco Martin across three different platforms: 10 votes on the free “American Idol” app, 10 votes online at americanidol.com/vote or 10 votes via text messages (text the number “12” to 21523). Message and data rates may apply for app download and usage. Voting is open RIGHT NOW, so what are you waiting for?

Francisco, who all season has struggled with his nerves, gave a big sigh of relief after finishing his latest performance. Katy wept openly, blaming it equally on pregnancy “hormones” and “real believably.” Luke praised Francisco for being able to “get all of the emotion out of a song.” And Lionel proclaimed, “Halfway through that song I just saw you fly out of that nervousness and give us exactly what you’re all about, which is true talent.”

In his “American Idol” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about Francisco’s performance: “Tonight he’s singing ‘Falling Like The Stars’ by James Arthur. He makes really smart song choices and for the second week in a row I think he’s one of the most current, relatable artists performing. This was a great performance for Francisco. Katy is sobbing and says she felt the lyrics, Luke thinks he’s a diamond in the rough and Lionel calls him a true talent.”

Francisco previously sang “Alaska” at his initial audition, “Falling” in the Hawaii showcase round and “Teenage Dream” in the Top 20 remote show. What is your favorite Francisco performance so far on “American Idol” Season 18? Sound off down in the comments section.