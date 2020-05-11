Vote for Francisco Martin (‘American Idol’) after ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’ performance on Disney night [WATCH]

During the Sunday, May 10 episode of “American Idol,” host Ryan Seacrest announced that Francisco Martin was one of the Top 7 contestants still in the running to join the reality TV show’s iconic winners list. This 19-year-old performed “You’ll Be In My Heart” (“Tarzan”) from home in San Francisco, California as viewers and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie watched remotely from locations around the country. If you want Francisco to make it into next week’s Season 18 finale, you need to vote before the cutoff time at 9am ET/6am PT on Monday, May 11.

You can cast up to 30 votes for Francisco Martin’s Disney night performance across three different platforms: 10 votes on the “American Idol” app, 10 votes online at americanidol.com/vote or 10 votes via text messages (text the number “12” to 21523). Message and data rates may apply for app download and usage. Voting is open RIGHT NOW, so what are you waiting for?

SEE ‘American Idol’ Judges Ranked Worst To Best

Francisco has been critiqued in the past for his nervousness, but he seemingly had no nerves this week — in fact, he even smiled! “We are witnessing right here the transformation of Francisco,” declared Lionel. Katy called his performance “really amazing” and noted how he looked “relaxed … all that self-doubt has been really stripped away.” And Luke readily admitted that he acted like “king of the jungle” and “king of ‘American Idol.'”

In his “American Idol” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about the performance: “The next person into the Top 7 is Francisco Martin! Tonight he’s singing ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’ from ‘Tarzan.’ ABC upped their game to make it appear as though he’s strumming his guitar in the middle of a jungle. Francisco sounds good and has definitely brought the level of artistry up after the last three performances we saw.”

Francisco previously sang “Alaska” at his initial audition, “Falling” in the Hawaii showcase round, “Teenage Dream” in the Top 20 and “Falling Like the Stars” in the Top 11. What’s been your favorite Francisco performance so far on “American Idol” Season 18? Sound off down in the comments section.