Vote for Grace Leer (‘American Idol’) after ‘Over the Rainbow’ performance on May 3 episode [WATCH]

During the Sunday, May 3 episode of “American Idol,” host Ryan Seacrest announced that Grace Leer was one of the Top 11 contestants still in the running to join the reality TV show’s iconic winners list. This 27-year-old performed Judy Garland‘s “Over the Rainbow” from home in Danville, California as viewers and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie watched remotely from locations around the country. If you want Grace to make it into next week’s Top 7, you need to vote before the cutoff time at 9am ET/6am PT on Monday, May 4.

You can cast up to 30 votes for Grace Leer across three different platforms: 10 votes on the “American Idol” app, 10 votes online at americanidol.com/vote or 10 votes via text messages (text the number “18” to 21523). Message and data rates may apply for app download and usage. Voting is open RIGHT NOW, so what are you waiting for?

Grace, who previously had to fight her way into the Top 20 alongside Lauren Mascitti, now stands alone as the last country star still in the competition. Katy called Grace’s performance “big and bold” as if she was “singing to thousands,” as opposed to just her neighbors. Luke noted the “sweet spot” in her voice that makes her a favorite of her country fans. And Lionel instructed her to “kill it” in the country lane because that’s where she belongs.

In his “American Idol” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about Grace’s performance: “Tonight she’s singing ‘Over the Rainbow’ by Judy Garland, a song she sang in her third grade talent show. It’s wise to choose a well known, beloved classic although it’s not exactly what I was expecting from this country artist. It’s a little bland vocally, but okay I guess. Katy thought it was unusual, but bold. Luke says she showed America she has a big voice and Lionel told her to hone in on country fans if that’s the lane she wants to be in.”

Grace previously sang “Crowded Table” at her initial audition, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” in the Hawaii showcase round and “Cry” in the Top 20 remote show. What is your favorite Grace performance so far on “American Idol” Season 18? Sound off down in the comments section.