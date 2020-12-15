How to vote for Ian Flanigan to win ‘The Voice’ for coach Blake Shelton

If you’re a fan of Ian Flanigan on “The Voice,” you’ve come to the right place to learn how to vote for him to win Season 19 for coach Blake Shelton. Simply visit “The Voice” website (or download the free App) and click on the face of the artist you want to win. You’ll be asked to sign up for a free NBCUniversal profile via email, Google, Facebook or Apple. Submit up to 10 votes per artist. Don’t delay, because final voting closes Tuesday, December 15 at 7 a.m. ET.

The semi-finals were a tough road for Ian as he had to sing for the instant save, but he pulled through in the end. This Saugerties, New York native is now hoping that either he or Jim Ranger ends up becoming Blake’s eighth champion on his 19th season as a coach. Ian’s voice is instantly recognizable for its low register and classic country twang. He surprisingly was a one-chair turn in the blind auditions with his cover of “Colder Weather.” Ian then performed “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?” in the battles and “Beautiful Crazy” in the knockouts. In the first live show he took on “Make You Feel My Love” and was America’s choice to advance to the semi-finals. Based on a suggestion from Kelly Clarkson, he performed “Angel” in the Top 9 and earning unanimous praise.

Last week we asked Ian fans to name his best performance on the show and a leading 29% chose “Have You Ever Seen the Rain.” Rounding out the poll results, 27% of viewers voted for “Make You Feel My Love,” 25% for “Angel,” 10% for “Colder Weather” and 9% for “Beautiful Crazy.” In the finale he took on two additional songs: “In Color” as his solo and “Never Learn” as his original.

The Final 5 artists on “The Voice” Season 19 are Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger of Team Blake, John Holiday of Team John Legend, Carter Rubin of Team Gwen Stefani and Desz of Team Kelly Clarkson. Who do you think was the strongest during Monday’s finale performance show?

Here’s his NBC bio: “Ian Flanigan grew up playing music and was writing songs by age 11. Being a songwriter has always been his dream, and after high school he traveled around playing in bands and performing where he could. After years of gigging, Ian had fallen into an unhealthy lifestyle. He made the decision to put himself through rehab and has now been sober for four years. After getting sober he met his life partner, Ayla, and her daughter, Kamea. They created their own production company and now tour full-time from their motorhome. Being a traveling musician and a dad is hard work, but Ian is grateful that his family supports him and enjoys coming along for the ride.”

