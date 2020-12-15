How to vote for Jim Ranger to win ‘The Voice’ for coach Blake Shelton

If you’re a fan of Jim Ranger on “The Voice,” you’ve come to the right place to learn how to vote for him to win Season 19 for coach Blake Shelton. Simply visit “The Voice” website (or download the free App) and click on the face of the artist you want to win. You’ll be asked to sign up for a free NBCUniversal profile via email, Google, Facebook or Apple. Submit up to 10 votes per artist. Don’t delay, because final voting closes Tuesday, December 15 at 7 a.m. ET.

Defying the odds last week, Jim made it into the finale alongside fellow Team Blake artist Ian Flanigan. Both are hoping to become Blake’s eighth champion on his 19th season as a coach. Jim started out the competition by singing “Blue Ain’t Your Color” in the blind auditions, prompting three coaches to turn their chairs around: Blake, Gwen Stefani and John Legend. A favorite of Blake’s, Jim returned in the battles with “Good as You” and in the knockouts with “Humble and Kind.” In the live shows, Jim sang “Rumor” and lost America’s vote to Ian Flanigan, though Blake used his final “save” to bring Jim to the semi-finals. In the Top 9, Jim blew the roof off the house with his “Without You” cover.

SEE ‘The Voice’ season 19 episode 16 recap: Finale week begins as Top 5 perform for America’s vote [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Last week we asked Jim fans to name his best performance on the show and a leading 44% chose “Without You.” Rounding out the poll results, 28% of viewers voted for “Humble and Kind,” 16% for “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” 8% for “Rumor” and 4% for “Good as You.” In the finale he took on two additional songs: “With a Little Help from My Friends” as his solo and “Last” as his original.

The Final 5 artists on “The Voice” Season 19 are Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan of Team Blake, John Holiday of Team John Legend, Carter Rubin of Team Gwen Stefani and Desz of Team Kelly Clarkson. Who do you think was the strongest during Monday’s finale performance show?

Here’s his NBC bio: “Jim Ranger spent the first part of his childhood traveling the country in an RV with his parents, who would sing and preach at churches and festivals. He started singing at 4 years old and learned the guitar at 13. Once his family settled down, he joined the school choir and found a passion for secular music. He went on to play in a jazz band and, at 20, married his wife, Camilla, whom he has known since they were babies. They now have three kids together and Jim works as a campus pastor and worship leader at his dad’s church. Jim loves his role in the church but feels he has neglected his passion for secular music. He comes to “The Voice” to prove to his kids that it is never too late to follow your dreams.”

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the live results episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 gift card each week and a spot on our Season 19 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.