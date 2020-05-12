Vote for Joanna Serenko (‘The Voice’) after ‘Lean on Me’ performance on Top 9 night [WATCH]

Monday night during “The Voice’s” Top 9 performance show, Joanna Serenko of Team Blake Shelton sang for a spot in next week’s Top 4. This 18-year-old performed Bill Withers‘s “Lean on Me” from home in St. Louis, Missouri as viewers and coaches Blake, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas watched remotely from locations around the country. If you want this artist to join “The Voice” winners list, you need to vote before the cutoff time at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 12.

Joanna, who started out on Team Nick as a four-chair turn before temporarily joining Team Legend after the battles, has been a member of the country superstar’s team ever since the knockouts. Nick called her performance “incredible” and noted that losing her could wind up being his “biggest regret.” John praised the “heart and honesty and soul” in her vocals. Finally, Blake raved that her voice “floats like a butterfly.”

In his “The Voice” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about the performance: “First up is last week’s wildcard winner from Team Blake, Joanna Serenko. Joanna is dedicating her performance of ‘Lean on Me’ to her sister. Blake has encouraged to sing out and stop herself from staying in her head voice. The performance is sweet for what it is, but the first half is completely unmemorable. It lacks soul and Joanna’s upper register that Blake was touting isn’t strong enough to carry this bridge. I think this was just the wrong song choice for Joanna. The coaches disagree with everything I think as a viewer and think the performance was incredible.”

What’s been your favorite Joanna performance so far on “The Voice” Season 18? Her song list includes “All My Loving” (blinds), “When the Party’s Over” (battles), “Angel from Montgomery” (knockouts), “Rich Girl” (playoffs) and “Lean on Me” (Top 9).

