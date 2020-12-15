How to vote for John Holiday to win ‘The Voice’ for coach John Legend

If you’re a fan of John Holiday on “The Voice,” you’ve come to the right place to learn how to vote for him to win Season 19 for coach John Legend. Simply visit “The Voice” website (or download the free App) and click on the face of the artist you want to win. You’ll be asked to sign up for a free NBCUniversal profile via email, Google, Facebook or Apple. Submit up to 10 votes per artist. Don’t delay, because final voting closes Tuesday, December 15 at 7 a.m. ET.

This Rosenberg, Texas native is hoping to become Legend’s second champion on his fourth season as a coach. Holiday was a three-chair turn during his blind audition of “Misty,” ultimately picking Team Legend instead of Team Gwen Stefani (the third coach, Kelly Clarkson, was blocked by Legend). He next performed “Summer Soft” in the battles and “All by Myself” in the knockouts. When the live shows began, he earned America’s vote following his cover of “Fly Me to the Moon,” which closed out Top 17 night. As a member of the Top 9, Holiday made everyone cry with his falsetto-rich rendition of “Fix You.”

Last week we asked Holiday fans to name his best performance on the show and a leading 48% chose “All by Myself.” Rounding out the poll results, 27% of viewers voted for “Fix You,” 15% for “Summer Soft,” 10% for “Misty” and 0% for “Fly Me to the Moon.” In the finale he took on two additional songs: “Halo” as his solo and “Where Do We Go” as his original.

The Final 5 artists on “The Voice” Season 19 are John Holiday of Team Legend, Carter Rubin of Team Gwen Stefani, Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan of Team Blake Shelton and Desz of Team Kelly Clarkson. Who do you think was the strongest during Monday’s finale performance show?

Here’s his NBC bio: “John Holiday grew up singing in church and learned to play piano with encouragement from his grandmother. John later joined the Fort Bend Boys Choir of Texas and they were invited to perform with the Houston Symphony. It was there that John experienced opera for the first time and remembers being inspired after seeing and hearing someone of color perform that style of music. He decided to pursue opera himself to break more barriers as a young gay Black man. John now performs opera in four languages and works as a jazz singer. He currently lives in Wisconsin with his husband, Paul, where he is a voice teacher at the Conservatory of Music at Lawrence University.”

