Vote for Jonny West (‘American Idol’) after ‘Almost There’ performance on Disney night [WATCH]

During the Sunday, May 10 episode of “American Idol,” host Ryan Seacrest announced that Jonny West was one of the Top 7 contestants still in the running to join the reality TV show’s iconic winners list. This 23-year-old performed “Almost There” (“The Princess and the Frog”) from home in Murrieta, California as viewers and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie watched remotely from locations around the country. If you want Jonny to make it into next week’s Season 18 finale, you need to vote before the cutoff time at 9am ET/6am PT on Monday, May 11.

You can cast up to 30 votes for Jonny West’s Disney night performance across three different platforms: 10 votes on the “American Idol” app, 10 votes online at americanidol.com/vote or 10 votes via text messages (text the number “20” to 21523). Message and data rates may apply for app download and usage. Voting is open RIGHT NOW, so what are you waiting for?

Jonny’s performance wowed the judges, but that’s nothing new. Lionel named him the show’s “casual assassin” because he makes it look “so effortless.” Katy called him “a concoction” of Billy Joel, Randy Newman and Paul Simon and praised him for “staying true” to himself on Disney night. Luke readily admitted that he kept thinking, “My god, this guy is just a pro,” while watching his latest performance.

In his “American Idol” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about the performance: “One step closer to being the next ‘American Idol’ is Jonny West! Tonight he’s singing ‘Almost There’ from ‘The Princess and the Frog.’ He’s sitting at the keyboard and sounds good, but I need more fire tonight! I am waiting for someone to blow me away and so far I’m underwhelmed. This is not a memorable performance.”

Jonny previously sang an original song at his audition, “You Found Me” in the Hawaii showcase round, “What a Wonderful World” in the Top 20 and “Faithfully” in the Top 11. What’s been your favorite Jonny performance so far on “American Idol” Season 18? Sound off down in the comments section.