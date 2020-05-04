Vote for Jonny West (‘American Idol’) after ‘Faithfully’ performance on May 3 episode [WATCH]

During the Sunday, May 3 episode of “American Idol,” host Ryan Seacrest announced that Jonny West was one of the Top 11 contestants who were still in the running to join the reality TV show’s iconic winners list. This 23-year-old performed Journey‘s “Faithfully” from his home in Murrieta, California as judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie watched remotely from their locations around the country. If you want Jonny to make it into next week’s Top 7, you need to vote before the cutoff time at 9am ET/6am PT on Monday, May 4.

You can cast up to 30 votes for Jonny West across three different platforms: 10 votes on the free “American Idol” app, 10 votes online at americanidol.com/vote or 10 votes via text messages (text the number “20” to 21523). Message and data rates may apply for app download and usage. Voting is open RIGHT NOW, so what are you waiting for?

Jonny, who is currently dating “Idol” scene-stealer Margie Mays, earned unanimous praise from the trio of judges, as usual. Luke noted it’s “truly remarkable” how he never looks like he’s “sweating” or “forcing anything.” Lionel made Jonny smile when he said he’s “gone from that shy guy to that sexy guy.” Finally, Katy called the performance “so beautiful and so magical” and readily admitted, “I want to go and see your show.”

In his “American Idol” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about Jonny’ performance: “Tonight he’s singing ‘Faithfully’ by Journey. So far this season Jonny is nailing it with his song choices and that’s going to take him far. He sounds great on this laid back version of the classic rock ballad. Luke loves his well-placed falsettos, Lionel says he’s gone from shy to sexy and Katy can’t wait to see Jonny in concert.”

Jonny previously sang an original song at his audition, “You Found Me” in the Hawaii showcase round and “What a Wonderful World” in the Top 20 remote show. What is your favorite Jonny performance so far on “American Idol” Season 18? Sound off down in the comments section.