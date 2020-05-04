Vote for Jovin Webb (‘American Idol’) after ‘Voodoo’ performance on May 3 episode [WATCH]

During the Sunday, May 3 episode of “American Idol,” host Ryan Seacrest announced that Jovin Webb was one of the Top 11 contestants still in the running to join the reality TV show’s iconic winners list. This 29-year-old performed Allen Stone‘s “Voodoo” from home in Gonzales, Louisiana as viewers and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie watched remotely from locations around the country. If you want Jovin to make it into next week’s Top 7, you need to vote before the cutoff time at 9am ET/6am PT on Monday, May 4.

You can cast up to 30 votes for Jovin Webb across three different platforms: 10 votes on the “American Idol” app, 10 votes online at americanidol.com/vote or 10 votes via text messages (text the number “2” to 21523). Message and data rates may apply for app download and usage. Voting is open RIGHT NOW, so what are you waiting for?

Jovin, who was famously told by Lionel that he brings the “BBQ sauce” to his performances, smiled ear to ear after his latest cover song. Lionel once again raved about Jovin’s voice, this time saying his “delivery … is magic.” Katy admitted she felt transported to a bar sipping a “dirty martini” because he so perfectly “set the scene.” And Luke remarked, “You did not hit one bad note. In my opinion, definitely your best performance.”

In his “American Idol” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about Jovin’s performance: “Tonight he’s singing ‘Voodoo’ by Allen Stone. This is a funky, soulful, southern song that represents his New Orleans culture. I love Jovin’s vibe and he’s so comfortable on stage. I wish there was a live audience to turn this up a notch, but he’s pulling it off on his home stage. This was easily my favorite of the night so far. Lionel loved the old school sound, Katy said she escaped with Jovin and Luke called it his best performance this year.”

Jovin previously sang “Whipping Post” at his initial audition, “You Are the Best Thing” in the Hawaii showcase round and “With a Little Help from My Friends” in the Top 20 remote show. What is your favorite Jovin performance so far on “American Idol” Season 18? Sound off down in the comments section.