Vote for Julia Gargano (‘American Idol’) after ‘Beauty and The Beast’ performance on Disney night [WATCH]

During the Sunday, May 10 episode of “American Idol,” host Ryan Seacrest announced that Julia Gargano was one of the Top 7 contestants still in the running to join the reality TV show’s iconic winners list. This 21-year-old performed “Beauty and The Beast” from home in Staten Island, New York as viewers and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie watched remotely from locations around the country. If you want Julia to make it into next week’s Season 18 finale, you need to vote before the cutoff time at 9am ET/6am PT on Monday, May 11.

You can cast up to 30 votes for Julia Gargano’s Disney night performance across three different platforms: 10 votes on the “American Idol” app, 10 votes online at americanidol.com/vote or 10 votes via text messages (text the number “17” to 21523). Message and data rates may apply for app download and usage. Voting is open RIGHT NOW, so what are you waiting for?

Julia is used to hearing unanimous praises from the judges, but this week was different. “The song was a little bit low in my opinion,” Luke stated before adding, “I love when you live in that little cry area of your voice.” Lionel wanted her to “concentrate a little bit more on [her] lower register” because it didn’t compliment her as well this time around. Katy called her “Julia Ga-gorgeous” because that’s how her voice and personality came off this week.

In his “American Idol” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about the performance: “Just three spots remain in the Top 7 and the next artist to snag their place is Julia Gargano! Tonight she’s performing the title track from ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ In a rare occasion, she’s singing without instruments and has turned this timeless ballad into a jazzy mid-tempo. This is way off the mark and will definitely get her eliminated unless she really brings it with the next performance. I hate the arrangement and she’s missing notes left and right.”

Julia previously sang an original song at her initial audition, “Glitter in the Air” in the Hawaii showcase round, “Human” in the Top 20 and “New York State of Mind” in the Top 11. What’s been your favorite Julia performance so far on “American Idol” Season 18? Sound off down in the comments section.