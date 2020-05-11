Vote for Just Sam (‘American Idol’) after ‘A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes’ performance on Disney night [WATCH]

During the Sunday, May 10 episode of “American Idol,” host Ryan Seacrest announced that Just Sam was one of the Top 7 contestants still in the running to join the reality TV show’s iconic winners list. This 21-year-old performed “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes'” (“Cinderella”) from home in Los Angeles, California as viewers and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie watched remotely from locations around the country. If you want Sam to make it into next week’s Season 18 finale, you need to vote before the cutoff time at 9am ET/6am PT on Monday, May 11.

You can cast up to 30 votes for Just Sam’s Disney night performance across three different platforms: 10 votes on the “American Idol” app, 10 votes online at americanidol.com/vote or 10 votes via text messages (text the number “19” to 21523). Message and data rates may apply for app download and usage. Voting is open RIGHT NOW, so what are you waiting for?

“Dreams really do come true!” Sam remarked while receiving her usual praises from the judging panel. Luke said her voice “holds up at every level of [her] range,” adding she did a “great job.” Lionel acted all fatherly when he called her “our kid … we watched you grow up right in front of us.” Katy chimed in about how she “wanted a little more” gas toward the end of the song. “Whatever happens, you’re already a star,” Katy concluded.

In his “American Idol” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about the performance: “The second artist to advance is Just Sam! Tonight she’s singing the timeless ‘Cinderella’ classic, ‘A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes.’ It’s nice to hear her sing in this style and she’s letting Broadway producers know she’s capable when the stages reopen. Would I like to see her let it rip just a little more? Yes, but this was nearly perfect.”

Sam previously sang “Rise Up” at her initial audition, “Como la Flor” in the Hawaii showcase round, “I Believe” in the Top 20 and “Grandma’s Hands” in the Top 11. What’s been your favorite Sam performance so far on “American Idol” Season 18? Sound off down in the comments section.