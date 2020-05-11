Vote for Louis Knight (‘American Idol’) after ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’ performance on Disney night [WATCH]

During the Sunday, May 10 episode of “American Idol,” host Ryan Seacrest announced that Louis Knight was one of the Top 7 contestants still in the running to join the reality TV show’s iconic winners list. This 19-year-old performed “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” (“The Lion King”) from home in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as viewers and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie watched remotely from locations around the country. If you want Louis to make it into next week’s Season 18 finale, you need to vote before the cutoff time at 9am ET/6am PT on Monday, May 11.

You can cast up to 30 votes for Louis Knight’s Disney night performance across three different platforms: 10 votes on the “American Idol” app, 10 votes online at americanidol.com/vote or 10 votes via text messages (text the number “5” to 21523). Message and data rates may apply for app download and usage. Voting is open RIGHT NOW, so what are you waiting for?

“Niall Horan better watch out because you’re coming in real quick,” Katy joked during the judges’ comments section of the show. She added that he’ll be a “massive star” one day and look back at this “American Idol” quarantine journey and think, “What a time to be alive.” Luke loved hearing the “tenderness” in Louis’ voice, but noted how the performance “got a little linear” toward the end. Finally, Lionel said how he saw him “drift out just a little bit” because he temporarily lost focus.

In his “American Idol” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about the performance: “Next to make it into the Top 7 is Louis Knight! He’s singing ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’ from ‘The Lion King.’ He’s ditched the instruments and has decided to focus on the vocals and I’m hoping that means he nails this song. Unfortunately, he just doesn’t have the chops for it. It’s a big song and his voice is lost and uninspiring throughout. I thought it was a mess but the judges think it’s great.”

Louis previously sang “Change” as his audition song, “Castle on the Hill” in the Hawaii showcase round, “If the World Was Ending” in the Top 20 and “In My Place” in the Top 11. What’s been your favorite Louis performance so far on “American Idol” Season 18? Sound off down in the comments section.