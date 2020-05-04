Vote for Makayla Phillips (‘American Idol’) after ‘The House That Built Me’ performance on May 3 episode [WATCH]

During the Sunday, May 3 episode of “American Idol,” Makayla Phillips was saved at the last minute by judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as nine others went home. As a member of the Top 11, can Makayla now go on to join the reality TV show’s iconic winners list? This 17-year-old former “America’s Got Talent” contestant performed Miranda Lambert‘s “The House That Built Me” from home in Temecula, California as viewers and judges watched remotely from locations around the country. If you want Makayla to make it into next week’s Top 7, you need to vote before the cutoff time at 9am ET/6am PT on Monday, May 4.

You can cast up to 30 votes for Makayla Phillips across three different platforms: 10 votes on the “American Idol” app, 10 votes online at americanidol.com/vote or 10 votes via text messages (text the number “6” to 21523). Message and data rates may apply for app download and usage. Voting is open RIGHT NOW, so what are you waiting for?

“This has been my dream ever since I was really little, so it just means the world and more to me,” Makayla told the judges after they saved her on Sunday night. As for the judges’ critiques, Luke was happy America got “to hear how great of a singer” she was, Lionel wanted her to “keep working hard” because she’s destined for the “stars,” and Katy praised her “intimate performance” and noted how she applied the “constructive criticism” from last week.

In his “American Idol” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about Makayla’s performance: “Tonight she’s singing ‘The House That Built Me’ by Miranda Lambert. She’s hoping to show a more sentimental side of herself and I think this is a better song choice than she made last week, but it’s still not showing her full vocal potential. Luke wants America to hear her great voice, Lionel calls her a star and Katy appreciates how Makayla took their advice from last week. That’s a wrap for tonight!”

Makayla previously sang “Who’s Lovin’ You” at her initial audition, “Sorry Not Sorry” in the Hawaii showcase round and “Greedy” in the Top 20 remote show. What is your favorite Makayla performance so far on “American Idol” Season 18? Sound off down in the comments section.