Vote for Megan Danielle (‘The Voice’) after ‘What Hurts the Most’ performance on Top 9 night [WATCH]

Monday night during “The Voice’s” Top 9 performance show, Megan Danielle of Team Kelly Clarkson sang for a spot in next week’s Final 4. This 17-year-old performed Rascal Flatts‘s “What Hurts the Most” from home in Winston, Georgia as viewers and coaches Kelly, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Nick Jonas watched remotely from locations around the country. If you want this artist to join “The Voice” winners list, you need to vote before the cutoff time at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 12.

Megan has been a member of Team Kelly since the very beginning of the season, where the pop-country artist was shockingly only a one-chair turn in the blinds. Kelly called her “so magical” after latest performance, adding, “I think your tone is so distinct. There’s not many people on this planet, when they open their mouth, no one on the planet sounds like you.” She summed up Megan’s voice as “a broken heart trying to fly.”

In his “The Voice” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about the performance: “Team Kelly is up again with country/pop singer Megan Danielle. She’s singing ‘What Hurts the Most’ in honor of her siblings. Her gritty vocals are beyond her years but she can be a little closed off when she performs. The experience in front of a live audience would have benefited her. Still I think she’s on the bubble to win the instant save if she isn’t voted into the finale. She’s got a shot! Kelly is crying and is blown away by her distinct tone that sounds ‘so beautifully broken.'”

What’s been your favorite Megan performance so far on “The Voice” Season 18? Her song list includes “Remedy” (blinds), “Top of the World” (battles), “Piece by Piece” (knockouts), “Anyone” (playoffs) and “What Hurts the Most” (Top 9).

