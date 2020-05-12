Vote for Micah Iverson (‘The Voice’) after ‘I Will Follow You into the Dark’ performance on Top 9 night [WATCH]

Monday night during “The Voice’s” Top 9 performance show, Micah Iverson of Team Kelly Clarkson sang for a spot in next week’s Final 4. This 25-year-old performed Death Cab For Cutie‘s “I Will Follow You into the Dark” from home in Atlanta, Georgia as viewers and coaches Kelly, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Nick Jonas watched remotely from locations around the country. If you want this artist to join “The Voice” winners list, you need to vote before the cutoff time at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 12.

Cast your votes for Micah Iverson by utilizing the free “The Voice” official app or by visiting voice.vote.nbc.com — simply sign up there for an NBCUniversal profile via email, Facebook or Google. Submit up to 10 votes per artist. Message and data rates may apply for app download and usage. Voting is open RIGHT NOW, so what are you waiting for?

Micah has been the only original male artist on Team Kelly since day one, and he has yet to hear any negative criticism from the judges. Nick recognized his “creativeness” in coming up with ways to make his quarantine performances stand out, adding that he could see Micah on an “awards show.” Kelly raved about his willingness to never stop “learning” on the way to becoming a better artist

In his “The Voice” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about the performance: “Team Kelly’s top-ranked team member, Micah Iverson, is up next singing ‘I Will Follow You Into The Dark’ in honor of his coach. This is an emotional pop/rock ballad and although it’s not as well-known as some others, it’s a great choice for him. Micah is playing to his strengths and his voice works perfectly with this arrangement. Well done! The coaches give him a round of applause and Kelly says he’s not just a great vocalist, but an amazing artist as well.”

What’s been your favorite Micah performance so far on “The Voice” Season 18? His song list includes “All I Want” (blinds), “Someone You Loved” (battles), “Graveyard” (knockouts), “Your Song” (playoffs) and “I Will Follow You into the Dark” (Top 9).

