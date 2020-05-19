Vote for Micah Iverson to win ‘The Voice’ after ‘Butterflies’ performance on finale night [WATCH]

Monday night during “The Voice’s” Top 5 performance show, Micah Iverson of Team Kelly Clarkson sang for a spot on the show’s iconic winners list. This 26-year-old performed his original song “Butterflies” from home in Atlanta, Georgia as viewers and coaches Kelly, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Nick Jonas watched remotely from locations around the country. If you want this artist to win “The Voice,” you need to vote before the cutoff time at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 19.

Nick proclaimed that Micah has been “so fun” throughout this season of “The Voice” and called him “one to watch” after his original performance. Kelly admitted there was some strategy to Micah singing “Butterflies” because it showed off his songwriting abilities, and “you want to kind of put your best foot forward.” The wine-sipping coach concluded, “You are so intensely creative and cool. I love working with you … I’m so proud of you. I hope you win!”

In his “The Voice” live blog, our recapper John Benutty had this to say about the finale performance: “The first original song we heard tonight was ‘Butterflies’ from Micah Iverson, written by Shane McAnally. Shane told Micah that he has the ‘most pop perfect voice’ and that he’s immediately radio-friendly. Indeed the song and Micah’s performance of it is something that fits really well into a contemporary pop scene inhabited by artists like Harry Styles and Troye Sivan. My only concern with Micah is that he lacks any kind of edge, both visually and in his voice. He spent most of the song on one very safe level and so by the time he’s ready to break out with something bigger it’s too late, we’ve already checked out.”

What has been your favorite Micah performance so far on “The Voice” Season 18? His song list includes “All I Want” (blinds), “Someone You Loved” (battles), “Graveyard” (knockouts), “Your Song” (playoffs), “I Will Follow You into the Dark” (Top 9) and “Butterflies” (Top 5).

