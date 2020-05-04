Vote for Sophia James (‘American Idol’) after ‘In My Room’ performance on May 3 episode [WATCH]

During the Sunday, May 3 episode of “American Idol,” host Ryan Seacrest announced that Sophia James was one of the Top 11 contestants who were still in the running to join the reality TV show’s iconic winners list. This 20-year-old performed The Beach Boys‘ “In My Room'” from home in Long Beach, California as judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie watched remotely from their locations around the country. If you want Sophia to make it into next week’s Top 7, you need to vote before the cutoff time at 9am ET/6am PT on Monday, May 4.

You can cast up to 30 votes for Sophia James across three different platforms: 10 votes on the free “American Idol” app, 10 votes online at americanidol.com/vote or 10 votes via text messages (text the number “13” to 21523). Message and data rates may apply for app download and usage. Voting is open RIGHT NOW, so what are you waiting for?

Sophia, who recently changed her last name from Wackerman to James in honor of her supportive brother, received positive marks from the trio of judges. Lionel loved how she found her “delivery sweet spot” while performing. Katy called her rendition “upper echelon” and predicted she’ll “have a career in music” whether she ultimately wins the show or not. Luke concluded the judges’ praises by saying she’s simply “magic to watch.”

In his “American Idol” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about Sophia’s performance: “Tonight she’s singing ‘In My Room’ by The Beach Boys. I love this song so I hope she nails it. Sophia is singing from her actual bedroom while playing the keyboard so the lyrics are fitting. This is sort of a cool version with a nice modulation — once again I think this would have been great with a live audience, but this is good too. Lionel loves her deliver from top to bottom, Katy says Sophia will have a career whether she wins or loses and Luke calls her a wonderful vocalist.”

Sophia previously sang “Water” at her initial audition, “Levels” in the Hawaii showcase round and “Burning” in the Top 20 remote show. What is your favorite Sophia performance so far on “American Idol” Season 18? Sound off down in the comments section.