Vote for Thunderstorm Artis (‘The Voice’) after ‘Home’ performance on Top 9 night [WATCH]

Monday night during “The Voice’s” Top 9 performance show, Thunderstorm Artis of Team Nick Jonas sang for a spot in next week’s Final 4. This 23-year-old performed Michael Buble‘s “Home” from his own home in Portland, Oregon as viewers and coaches Nick, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton watched remotely from locations around the country. If you want this artist to join “The Voice” winners list, you need to vote before the cutoff time at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 12.

Cast your votes for Thunderstorm Artis by utilizing the free “The Voice” official app or by visiting voice.vote.nbc.com — simply sign up there for an NBCUniversal profile via email, Facebook or Google. Submit up to 10 votes per artist. Message and data rates may apply for app download and usage. Voting is open RIGHT NOW, so what are you waiting for?

Thunderstorm was an early favorite to win “The Voice” as a four-chair turn on Team Legend, but he was shockingly cut in the knockouts, which is when Nick swooped in for the steal. Blake commented on the “cool, different and inventive” way Thunderstorm strummed his guitar during his latest performance. Nick joked that the song was so good his “little puppy ran in to dance” with him, adding he has a “clear shot to the finale.”

In his “The Voice” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about the performance: “Team Nick is finally getting started with newlywed Thunderstorm Artis. He’ll be singing ‘Home’ in honor of his wife, Faith. I always cringe when artists sing this song about wanting to go home while they’re in a competition, but it is a beautiful choice — and I guess he’s already at home, so no harm no foul. Thunderstorm has such a great tone and this is incredibly heartfelt, but I might advise a bit more power at this stage of the competition. That said, I can’t imagine him not making the finale.”

What’s been your favorite Thunderstorm performance so far on “The Voice” Season 18? His song list includes “Blackbird” (blinds), “Stay” (battles), “Preach” (knockouts), “Summertime” (playoffs) and “Home” (Top 9).

