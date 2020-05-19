Vote for Thunderstorm Artis to win ‘The Voice’ after ‘Sedona’ performance on finale night [WATCH]

Monday night during “The Voice’s” Top 5 performance show, Thunderstorm Artis of Team Nick Jonas sang for a spot on the show’s iconic winners list. This 23-year-old performed his original song “Sedona” from his own home in Portland, Oregon as viewers and coaches Nick, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton watched remotely from locations around the country. If you want this artist to win “The Voice,” you need to vote before the cutoff time at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 19.

Cast your votes for Thunderstorm Artis by utilizing the free “The Voice” official app or by visiting voice.vote.nbc.com — simply sign up there for an NBCUniversal profile via email, Facebook or Google. Submit up to 10 votes per artist. Message and data rates may apply for app download and usage. Voting is open RIGHT NOW, so what are you waiting for?

Thunderstorm, who at one point was a member of Team Legend, earned unanimous praises this week from the judges. “He does have this magical vocal tone that’s both raspy and angelic at the same time,” raved John. Meanwhile, his current coach Nick declared, “I am so incredibly proud of you for that performance. You are a true artist through and through.” Nick added that “America is paying attention right now” to Thunderstorm when it matters most, on finale night.

In his “The Voice” live blog, our recapper John Benutty had this to say about the finale performance: “For his debut single, Thunderstorm Artis wrote his own song ‘Sedona’ with the help of Ryan Tedder. Ryan was interested in knowing why he’s singing about Arizona if he’s from Hawaii and his story was that he saw a photo of mountains in Sedona and those stood out to him compared to the beaches of Hawaii. It doesn’t seem like Ryan had much work to do with the song and he clearly already loved and respected Thunderstorm as an artist. And my oh my was the artistry on full display here. — Thunderstorm has a way of moving you with very little fireworks, just playing his guitar, making his own music and repeating a very simple chorus over again with a new inflection in his voice. The lyrics of longing and hope are something everyone can relate to and I think there won’t be a single viewer that doesn’t fall in love with him after this.”

What has been your favorite Thunderstorm performance so far on “The Voice” Season 18? His song list includes “Blackbird” (blinds), “Stay” (battles), “Preach” (knockouts), “Summertime” (playoffs), “Home” (Top 9) and “Sedona” (Top 5).

