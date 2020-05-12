Vote for Todd Tilghman (‘The Voice’) after ‘Love, Me’ performance on Top 9 night [WATCH]

Monday night during “The Voice’s” Top 9 performance show, Todd Tilghman of Team Blake Shelton sang for a spot in next week’s Top 4. This 41-year-old performed Collin Raye‘s “Love, Me” from home in Meridian, Mississippi as viewers and coaches Blake, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas watched remotely from locations around the country. If you want this artist to join “The Voice” winners list, you need to vote before the cutoff time at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 12.

Cast your votes for Todd Tilghman by utilizing the free “The Voice” official app or by visiting voice.vote.nbc.com — simply sign up there for an NBCUniversal profile via email, Facebook or Google. Submit up to 10 votes per artist. Message and data rates may apply for app download and usage. Voting is open RIGHT NOW, so what are you waiting for?

Todd, a father of eight whose day job is as a Mississippi pastor, is one of the favorites to win “The Voice” thanks to his enormous fan base. “If I could sound like a man singing, I would want your voice,” Kelly proclaimed about Todd’s “storyteller voice” after his latest performance. Blake raved about his family and his personality, noting, “I didn’t think I would ever see you cry.”

In his “The Voice” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about the performance: “Team Blake is up again, this time with Todd Tilghman hitting the stage. He’ll be singing ‘Love Me’ in honor of his children and this is a pretty genius song choice. It will cater brilliantly to his fan base and if he sings this well at all he’ll be in the finale. He does sound good singing this, but the children surrounding him in bean bags may be a bit over the top, even for the sappiest viewers. The important thing is that this song will tug at the heartstrings of America and Todd nailed the modulation.”

What’s been your favorite Todd performance so far on “The Voice” Season 18? His song list includes “We’ve Got Tonight” (blinds), “Ghost in This House” (battles), “Anymore” (knockouts), “Glory of Love” (playoffs) and “Love, Me” (Top 9).

