Vote for Todd Tilghman to win ‘The Voice’ after ‘I Can Only Imagine’ performance on finale night [WATCH]

Monday night during “The Voice’s” Top 5 performance show, Todd Tilghman of Team Blake Shelton sang for a spot on the show’s iconic winners list. This 41-year-old performed MercyMe‘s “I Can Only Imagine” from home in Meridian, Mississippi as viewers and coaches Blake, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas watched remotely from locations around the country. If you want this artist to win “The Voice,” you need to vote before the cutoff time at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 19.

Cast your votes for Todd Tilghman by utilizing the free “The Voice” official app or by visiting voice.vote.nbc.com — simply sign up there for an NBCUniversal profile via email, Facebook or Google. Submit up to 10 votes per artist. Message and data rates may apply for app download and usage. Voting is open RIGHT NOW, so what are you waiting for?

SEE ‘The Voice’ Coaches Ranked Worst To Best: All 14 From Gwen To Blake

When it came to the judges’ comments, they once again had nothing but positive things to say to the Mississippi pastor. John readily admitted he was “thrilled by [his] enthusiasm, heart and soul.” Kelly teared up when she praised Todd’s “bigger belief” thanks his church upbringing and added she’d love to visit his church one day. Finally, Blake spoke about his “connection” with people and that his talent “speaks for itself.” Todd’s coach concluded, “You sing with so much passion, so much precision. You’re just a special dude.”

In his “The Voice” live blog, our recapper John Benutty had this to say about the finale performance: “For Todd Tilghman‘s cover he and coach Blake chose MercyMe‘s ‘I Can Only Imagine.’ The message that he and Blake were aiming for here was to show that there are singers in churches across America and, like Todd, they’ve never performed elsewhere, but should be. The song definitely fit Todd’s message and his journey, but I think it’s going to isolate a fair amount of voters. That being said, he’s singing to his audience and he’s been successful in that all season. Still, this kind of performance is a far cry from the big classic rock vocal that earned him a four chair turn in the blinds.”

What has been your favorite Todd performance so far on “The Voice” Season 18? His song list includes “We’ve Got Tonight” (blinds), “Ghost in This House” (battles), “Anymore” (knockouts), “Glory of Love” (playoffs), “Love, Me” (Top 9) and “I Can Only Imagine” (Top 5).

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 gift card for each results show and a spot on our Season 18 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions