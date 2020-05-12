Vote for Toneisha Harris (‘The Voice’) after ‘Because You Loved Me’ performance on Top 9 night [WATCH]

Monday night during “The Voice’s” Top 9 performance show, Toneisha Harris of Team Blake Shelton sang for a spot in next week’s Final 5. This 44-year-old performed Celine Dion‘s “Because You Loved Me” from home in Roswell, Georgia as viewers and coaches Blake, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and John Legend watched remotely from locations around the country. If you want this artist to join “The Voice” winners list, you need to vote before the cutoff time at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 12.

Toneisha is perhaps the most powerful vocalist still in the competition, which Kelly noted in her critique. “I wish you would honor me with coming to my Vegas show in 2021 and just taking my stage over and singing that song,” she raved. Blake praised Toneisha for being “so special” to him and the fans because she brings “so much joy and credibility.”

In his “The Voice” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about the performance: “Team Blake is up next with with the artist he saved last week, Toneisha Harris. She’s taking on the power ballad ‘Because You Loved Me’ and dedicating it to her husband. I think it’s smart for her to sing in this style because she’s got the most powerful voice on the show, but this song would be so much more effective in front of a live audience. I’m also not a fan of the production value that makes it appear as though she’s flying through space. Of course she nails the vocals, I just don’t know if it will get her into the finale. This ‘at home’ environment does her voice no justice.”

What’s been your favorite Toneisha performance so far on “The Voice” Season 18? Her song list includes “I Want to Know What Love Is” (blinds), “Good as Hell” (battles), “Diamonds” (knockouts), “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” (playoffs) and “Because You Loved Me” (Top 9).

