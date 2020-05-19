Vote for Toneisha Harris to win ‘The Voice’ after ‘Faithfully’ performance on finale night [WATCH]

Monday night during “The Voice’s” Top 5 performance show, Toneisha Harris of Team Blake Shelton sang for a spot on the show’s iconic winners list. This 44-year-old performed Journey‘s “Faithfully” from home in Roswell, Georgia as viewers and coaches Blake, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and John Legend watched remotely from locations around the country. If you want this artist to win “The Voice,” you need to vote before the cutoff time at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 19.

Toneisha, aka the last woman in the competition, reminded Kelly of singing legend Chaka Khan after her “effortless” performance. Blake remarked how Toneisha took the finale and “turned it upside-down and completely changed the game.” He then readily admitted that she gave her “best performance of the entire season” and said she “deserved this.” Can Toneisha go on to become Blake’s seventh championship winner in 18 seasons?

In his “The Voice” live blog, our recapper John Benutty had this to say about the finale performance: “Closing out the first round was Toneisha Harris with her cover of Journey’s ‘Faithfully.’ She’s returning to the 80s, like when she slayed ‘I Want to Know What Love Is’ in the blinds. These mega-sized power ballads are exactly what Toneisha should have been singing all season because her voice is like butter spreading across them. This is exactly what she needed to do after last week — prove to the audience that she is the biggest voice in the finale and that what she does is something none of the guys can. It was also really smart to cut her video with clips of her spending time with her family because it showed how she connects to the song.”

What has been your favorite Toneisha performance so far on “The Voice” Season 18? Her song list includes “I Want to Know What Love Is” (blinds), “Good as Hell” (battles), “Diamonds” (knockouts), “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” (playoffs), “Because You Loved Me” (Top 9) and “Faithfully” (Top 5).

