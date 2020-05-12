Vote for Zan Fiskum (‘The Voice’) after ‘Never Be the Same’ performance on Top 9 night [WATCH]

Monday night during “The Voice’s” Top 9 performance show, Zan Fiskum of Team John Legend sang for a spot in next week’s Final 4. This 22-year-old performed Camila Cabello‘s “Never Be the Same” from home in Maple Valley, Washington as viewers and coaches John, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Nick Jonas watched remotely from locations around the country. If you want this artist to join “The Voice” winners list, you need to vote before the cutoff time at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 12.

Zan has been a member of Team Legend since day one, when she chose him over both Kelly and Nick in the blinds. Nick applauded her latest song choice, admitting, “I’ve tried many times in the car and failed miserably, so well done.” John let the audience know that Zan is “so involved in how these songs are arranged” in her effect to make them her own, calling her work a “masterclass” in singing.

In his “The Voice” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about the performance: “Team Legend is up next with Zan Fiskum. She’s going to be singing ‘Never Be the Same’ in honor of her little brother. Zan wants to show her versatility by singing a modern pop song and I think this is a wise choice. She’s got an interesting vibe about her but I think she has suffered from the competition taking place at home. It seems more difficult to gain momentum and Zan wasn’t quite as memorable as some other contestants in the early rounds. I thought she nailed this though!”

What’s been your favorite Zan performance so far on “The Voice” Season 18? Her song list includes “Light On” (blinds), “Closer to Fine” (battles), “The Story” (knockouts), “Blowin’ in the Wind” (playoffs) and “Never Be the Same” (Top 9).

