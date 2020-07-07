WAFFLE Crew is viewers’ favorite ‘America’s Got Talent’ Golden Buzzer for Season 15 [POLL RESULTS]

Since joining “America’s Got Talent” in Season 11, none of Simon Cowell‘s Golden Buzzers have gone on to win the show. Both Mandy Harvey (Season 12) and Michael Ketterer (Season 13) came the closest as they placed in the top five, but Simon is still waiting for one of his Golden Buzzers to pull out a victory. Could WAFFLE Crew end up being Simon’s winning act? This group of seven men from New York City blew everyone away with their eye-poppingly dangerous dance audition on the June 16 episode, and now they’ve been voted by fans as the best Golden Buzzer act of Season 15. Do you agree or disagree with “AGT” viewers’ poll results? Sound off down in the comments section.

SEE Eric Stonestreet jokes about replacing Heidi Klum on ‘America’s Got Talent’: ‘I’ve been waiting for a long time’

Before heading out on the stage for the first time, the group members told their emotional story to the camera. “Where we grew up was really rough,” they explained. “People don’t even make it past 25. I’m just going to go buy Oreos or something from the store and there’s a shootout or somebody’s getting sliced across the face or something like that. Wrong place, wrong time.”

However, WAFFLE Crew soon found a way to persevere. “We would put ourselves into the most safe environment, which was these dance centers,” they declared. “We would just spend all our time there and then we would take all these moves we have and bring them to the train for money. It went from making a few dollars to actually us helping Mom pay the bills. The train was a blessing — it literally saved our lives because we don’t have to be back where we live.”

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’: Is Kenadi Dodds the next Grace VanderWaal? Watch her emotional ‘AGT’ audition video

The guys told the judges that WAFFLE stands for We Are Family For Life Entertainment and that their goal is to “spread [their] dance style around the world.” They crew then rocked out on the stage with their wild and crazy dance moves, including flips, jumps and hat-tossing. “I’ve never seen anything like that in my life,” shouted host Terry Crews from the side of the stage.

When the audience finally died down, Simon proclaimed, “I’ve gotta be honest with you. We’ve seen a lot of dance acts on this show … I’ve seen a lot of repetition over the years. But I think something about your energy from the second you came on and your determination is everything. This was, I think, my favorite audition so far.” He then slammed his hand down on the Golden Buzzer, showering the talented dancers with golden confetti. Can they go on to win the entire show?

So, who is the fans’ favorite Golden Buzzer act on “AGT” Season 15? Here are the complete poll results:

39% = Dance act WAFFLE Crew

24% = Child singer Roberta Battaglia

15% = Adult soloist Cristina Rae

15% = Spoken word artist Brandon Leake

7% = Singing group Voices of Our City Choir

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions