Walt Disney Imagineering to be honored at Advanced Imaging Society Awards

The Advanced Imaging Society will hail Walt Disney Imagineering at its Lumiere Awards ceremony next Wednesday.

The honorary trophy acknowledges the success of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge as the largest single-themed land expansion in Disney theme park history, and now opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and at Disneyland Park in California. Jim Chabin, president of the Advanced Imaging Society, calls the experience a “triumph in location-based entertainment that transports us to a galaxy far, far away.” He singles out the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction as “the most immersive, thrilling theme park attraction ever experienced.”

“Ford v. Ferrari” director James Mangold will receive the society’s special Harold Lloyd Award, which honors filmmakers who have marshaled technology to empower storytelling. Previous recipients include Martin Scorsese, Ang Lee and Jeffrey Katzenberg.

In addition, the society will dole out its Lumiere Awards in 25 competitive categories to reward the best hi-tech wizardry in entertainment media, including virtual reality, High Dynamic Range, 3D and other emerging technologies. The society now has 1,100 members and chapters in China, Japan, U.K., European Union, Canada and the U.S.